Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 13,736 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (BATS:PSFO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF (BATS:PSFO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (October) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000.

PSFO opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

