Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,744,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $231.46 and a one year high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

