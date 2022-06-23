Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,159 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $943,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,751.31.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,889.84 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,260.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

