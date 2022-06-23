Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 576,611 Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,611 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Cyxtera Technologies worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

