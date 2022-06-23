Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,154 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

