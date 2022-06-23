Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCW – Get Rating) by 357.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 110.26% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSCW opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. Pacer Swan SOS Conservative has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

