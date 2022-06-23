Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as high as C$1.12. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 117,800 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$55.27 million and a PE ratio of 5.09.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Time For a Ride in Six Flags Stock
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.