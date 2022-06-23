Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 2%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.16 ($0.21). Approximately 4,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.21).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.03.

In other Parsley Box Group news, insider Kevin Matthew Dorren acquired 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($82,312.59).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

