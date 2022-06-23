PARTS iD (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.08. 3,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

PARTS iD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

