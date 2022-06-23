Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after acquiring an additional 356,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,593,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,901,000 after acquiring an additional 94,429 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,180 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.38.

PAYC opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.47 and its 200-day moving average is $330.93. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,727,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,181,686.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.