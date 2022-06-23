PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Alan Dale Buys 21 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale bought 21 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.01) per share, for a total transaction of £120.12 ($147.13).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Alan Dale bought 22 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 580 ($7.10) per share, for a total transaction of £127.60 ($156.30).

PAY opened at GBX 578 ($7.08) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The firm has a market cap of £398.40 million and a P/E ratio of 5.76. PayPoint plc has a 52 week low of GBX 500.01 ($6.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 742 ($9.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 576.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 605.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.56%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.61) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and E-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment services, such as over-the-counter payments, digital bill payments, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

