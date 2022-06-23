Pensionfund Sabic Has $3.77 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $268.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.86.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

