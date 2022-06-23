Pensionfund Sabic Sells 5,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,704,000 after buying an additional 809,931 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after buying an additional 679,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

HR stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

