PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in PepsiCo by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

