PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $224.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

