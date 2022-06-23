Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

PFMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFMT opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Performant Financial has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $182.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.29.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Performant Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,454,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,659 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,048,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 161,850 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

