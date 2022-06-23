Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.3% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

