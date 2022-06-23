Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

