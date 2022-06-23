Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

