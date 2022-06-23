Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.7% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 577.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

PFE opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

