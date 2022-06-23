Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

