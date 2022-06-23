Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.19.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 4.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 41,472.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

