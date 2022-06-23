Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.92.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 29.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 241.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

