Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,576,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.70.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

