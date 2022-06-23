Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,135 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $483,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total transaction of $556,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,368 shares of company stock worth $6,688,252. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.