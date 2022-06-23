Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,139 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Hershey by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY opened at $214.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.98. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $1,109,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,555 shares in the company, valued at $43,403,432.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,486. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.