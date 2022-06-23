Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 176 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after acquiring an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after acquiring an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after buying an additional 188,420 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $111.46 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

