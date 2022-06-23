Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 55 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CB opened at $189.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.90 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $157.19 and a twelve month high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

