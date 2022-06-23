Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 8,182 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CF Industries by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.