Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,606 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 120,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

