Private Trust Co. NA Buys 293 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,248,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $122.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.