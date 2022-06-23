Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $115.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

