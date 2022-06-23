Private Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 175,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 751,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 141,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.059 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

About W. P. Carey (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.