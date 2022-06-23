Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.73 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

