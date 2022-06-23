Private Trust Co. NA Has $6.38 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $162.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

