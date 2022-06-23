Private Trust Co. NA Has $865,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

