Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $132.29 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.11 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day moving average of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

