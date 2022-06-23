Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 390.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,287 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,725,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,885,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,906,000 after purchasing an additional 753,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,619,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,725,000 after purchasing an additional 412,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

