Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $181.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.33 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.20.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.