Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $683,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,433 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.96) to GBX 2,551 ($31.25) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.48) to GBX 2,860 ($35.03) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,550 ($31.23) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

