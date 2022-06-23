Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 1,922 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.82. The company has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

