Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after purchasing an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after acquiring an additional 88,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $58.51 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

