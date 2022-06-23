Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,793,828,000 after buying an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after buying an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after buying an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $284.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.15 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.73.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

