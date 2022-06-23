Private Trust Co. NA Sells 137 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 27,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.69.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.54%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $539,899.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

