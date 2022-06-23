Private Trust Co. NA Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $78.00 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.