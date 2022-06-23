Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,627 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 124.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $237.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.