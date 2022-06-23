Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,970 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $155.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.48. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

