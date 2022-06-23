Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,121 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in GSK were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of GSK by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after buying an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GSK by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GSK by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,796,835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,400 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($21.31) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.74) to GBX 1,800 ($22.05) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

