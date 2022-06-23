Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of TXN opened at $152.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.10 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

