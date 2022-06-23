Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 3,315 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

